Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said the NPP scribe, John Boadu needs psychiatric examinations.

He made these claims while addressing allegations by John Boadu that he orchestrated the bussing of 66 people from Ivory Coast to register in the just ended voter registration exercise.

“If John Boadu was in his right senses, he will not come and sit on television and be claiming they were sent [alleged Ivorian nationals] by Asiedu Nketiah. From where?” he vented his anger on the NPP scribe on Joy FM.

“Why will I ask my agent to challenge them? Please I want Joy Fm to expose the lunacy in politics, the lunatic that is parading as General Secretary in this country”, he said.

“Follow up at the police station and then follow up with the Electoral Commission and all the 66 people, and you will find out that there are all challenges filed by the NDC people against the Ivorians”, he revealed.

Asiedu Nketia helped 60 Ivorians to register for voters ID – John Boadu

The NPP scribe in a statement on Monday accused Mr Asiedu-Nketia for busing foreigners from neighboring countries to register in the just ended voter register exercise, particularly, Banda Kabrono.

But Mr. Asiedu-Nketia said Banda Karbrono which is a border town in the Bono region is a stronghold of the NPP.