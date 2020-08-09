He noted that although vengeance was the right way to build a nation, Ghana cannot continue to perpetuate a vicious cycle of vengeance on opponents anytime the pendulum swings to the other side.

“I was privileged to serve under Prof Mills and if you remember, Prof Mills was said to run a father-for-all government. He was a father of all Ghanaians and he treated Ghanaians equally," the ex-President recalled in an interview with Woezor TV.

“When we came into office, we were not vindictive. Even though we knew people who did not share the same political views as us, they were able to continue to do their work without any intimidation or being driven out of office.

“Unfortunately, that has not been the case of this government,” he bemoaned.

“Many people have lost their jobs just based on political victimisation. People’s banks have been closed just because of not having the right political colour. People’s businesses have been collapsed just because they don’t belong to the right political party,” he listed.

“And you realise that it’s created a certain extremism in our political party engagement. And, so, I hear our own people, NDC, saying: ‘Oh, what they’ve done to us when we come, we, too, we shall revenge.

“But what kind of nation will we build if we have this vicious cycle of government changing and seeking vengeance against each other?” he asked.

“And, so, I’ll say that we’re all Ghanaians; let’s open the opportunities of this country to all Ghanaians. We cannot develop with half a nation,” Mr Mahama believes.