Ken Ofori-Atta collapsed GN Bank for political reasons - Dr. Nduom alleges

"A memorandum was submitted by the Minister of Finance at that time, asking the cabinet to agree to the collapse of GN Bank," Dr. Nduom stated.

He criticised the memorandum for neglecting the bank's significant role in financial inclusion and economic development.

"The memorandum did not consider that GN Bank was the largest bank with the widest distribution network and was enhancing financial inclusion and economic development. It merely stated that we were causing problems that could affect political chances, so they decided to shut it down," he asserted.

Dr. Nduom further alleged that the liquidity crisis leading to the bank’s collapse was artificially created by withholding payments.

"What led to the liquidity crisis was the refusal to pay us. Payments were made to others, but not to us, under the belief that the money would come to me. I have been telling people everywhere that the money does not belong to me; it belongs to the customers. I even wrote to Jubilee House to request that they pay the customers directly," he explained.

Despite Ken Ofori-Atta's push for the shutdown, Dr. Nduom revealed that the cabinet did not initially agree to collapse GN Bank.

"After Ken Ofori-Atta sent his memo to Jubilee House, the cabinet did not agree to the collapse of GN Bank," he concluded.

