According to him, the expertise and experience of Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs coming from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will help enhance and boost the chances of LPG winning the 2024 election.

"I'm pleading with Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs to join LPG because it will boost our chances of winning the 2024 election. No political party can do politics in Ghana without experienced politicians. That is a fact, "Kofi Akpaloo said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Koku Anyidoho

The NDC expelled Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the party, over allegations of misconduct and anti-party behavior.

Former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Samuel Koku Anyidoho was also suspended with immediate effect.

Allotey Jacobs

The party in a letter addressed to Anyidoho and signed by the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the suspension is pending a final determination of a petition by two registered NDC members complaining about the conduct of Anyidoho which they viewed to be in breach of the NDC constitution.