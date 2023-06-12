He said Anyidoho orchestrated a campaign portraying him as anti-Ewe, leading to his arrest and subsequent charge of treason.
Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge — Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, who was standing trial for inciting behaviour tantamount to a breach of the peace has accused the former Director of Communications at the presidency, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, of orchestrating the treason charges against him in 2012.
Recommended articles
Addressing NPP delegates in the Hohoe Constituency on Sunday, June 11, 2023, he said "I was charged with treason. Koku Anyidoho incited the media against me, saying, ‘Kennedy Agyapong says they should go and kill Ewes.’ By five PM, the police had surrounded Oman FM. I reported myself the next day. I was there when Koku Anyidoho called from Prof. Mills’ office for them to charge me with treason, and they did because I was defending NPP."
The maverick MP was facing charges of attempted treason, genocide, and terrorism after he was alleged to have made tribal comments on Accra-based Oman FM, a private radio station owned by him. But the charges were dropped and charged with the lesser offences of conduct conducive to the breach of the peace and causing fear and alarm.
He was arrested on Monday, April 16, 2012, after he was invited by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over statements he allegedly made on his radio station.
He was alleged to have "declared war" and vowed to lynch any fake security operative following the alleged physical attack on Ursula Owusu, the MP for Ablekuma West and Abu Jinapor, a former aide to the 2012 NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at Odododiodoo during the biometric registration exercise.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh