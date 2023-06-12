Koku Anyidoho was behind my treason charge — Kennedy Agyapong

Addressing NPP delegates in the Hohoe Constituency on Sunday, June 11, 2023, he said "I was charged with treason. Koku Anyidoho incited the media against me, saying, ‘Kennedy Agyapong says they should go and kill Ewes.’ By five PM, the police had surrounded Oman FM. I reported myself the next day. I was there when Koku Anyidoho called from Prof. Mills’ office for them to charge me with treason, and they did because I was defending NPP."

Pulse Ghana

The maverick MP was facing charges of attempted treason, genocide, and terrorism after he was alleged to have made tribal comments on Accra-based Oman FM, a private radio station owned by him. But the charges were dropped and charged with the lesser offences of conduct conducive to the breach of the peace and causing fear and alarm.

He was arrested on Monday, April 16, 2012, after he was invited by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over statements he allegedly made on his radio station.