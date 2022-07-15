Kufuor laments how factionalism crept into NPP

According to him, "Some of us feel that practice-wise perhaps the commitment to the liberal democratic principles might not be as pure and the same as it used to be even around 1992."

In an interview on TV3, Kufuor said "Now, I don’t think that commitment is the same."

The NPP since the former president has won elections twice – in 2016 and 2020.

It will go into the next general elections in 2024 with a fresh candidate.

Already, major internal elections within the party have been held around some aspirants, notably Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Pulse Ghana

The party will from Friday, July 15, 2022, to Sunday, July 17, 2022, scale the last hurdle before it goes for its presidential primary.

Kufuor who occupied the privileged position of the only former president in the party said anytime the party goes through a process of selection, there is always an aftermath rift and that does not augur well for its fortunes.

"The way I feel it, I don't sense the same strong commitment in earlier times, almost like a religion, now.

"I sense there is too much talk about factionalism. If you're talking about proper democracy, and an inclusive one, you wouldn't emphasize factions. Once the practice of say selecting polling station, organizational committee or constituency or national, it wouldn't be so divisive and emphasizing factions," he said.