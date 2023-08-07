Mahama accuses government of misplaced priorities and neglect of Saglemi Housing Project

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 7, the former president expressed his dismay at the government's actions, stating, "It is unacceptable for Akufo-Addo to spend over half a billion cedis on a national cathedral project that has ultimately failed due to corruption and is now abandoned, yet refuses to commit funds to complete a housing project that will benefit thousands of Ghanaian families."

He accused the government of demonstrating a clear bias in its decision-making process, suggesting that the Saglemi housing project may have been left unfinished due to political motivations.

"Knowing the NPP government, they did not want to complete the Saglemi housing project simply because it was initiated by John Mahama and an NDC administration," he stated.

Former President Mahama emphasized the importance of prioritizing the well-being of citizens and ensuring that they benefit from government resources and projects, regardless of who initiated them. He urged leaders to rise above partisan politics and focus on delivering tangible benefits to the people they serve.

"The misplaced priorities of a government that claims it is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project and yet is willing to spend half a billion cedis on the largest civil excavation in Africa is a humiliating slap in the face of Ghanaians who entrusted Akufo Addo with their mandate," the former president asserted.

He called on the government to consider the countless number of Ghanaian families who could have had decent living conditions over the past seven years and the individuals who could have had a place to truly call home in Saglemi.

The Saglemi housing project was initiated during the tenure of President Mahama, with the aim of providing affordable housing solutions to the citizens. However, its completion has faced numerous challenges and delays, leading to its current state of incompleteness.

The former president's remarks have sparked discussions across the political spectrum, with some supporters agreeing with his concerns about prioritization and others defending the government's decisions regarding the Saglemi housing project and the national cathedral.

As the debate continues, the issue of government spending and the allocation of resources remains a critical topic of public interest.