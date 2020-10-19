According to a statement from the spokesperson of the NDC campaign, James Agyenim Boateng, the former president will tour all the 17 constituencies in the region.

He will address the chiefs and people in a number of constituencies as well as interact with cocoa farmers, small scale miners, fishermen, fish mongers, traders, transporters, market women, zongo groups, teachers and other professional groups.

Mr Mahama’s speeches will focus on job creation, his plan to roll out Free Primary Healthcare up to the level of district hospitals.

John Mahama

He will also speak on plans in the NDC’s manifesto to provide opportinities and employable skills for the youth through state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme and Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).

Mr Mahama will end his tour of the Western Region on Friday.