Mahama did better than what Akufo-Addo is doing - Betty Mould


Mould-Iddrisu, who resigned from her role as Attorney General due to the Woyome scandal said things have become difficult under Akufo-Addo.

  • Published:
Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Betty Mould-Iddrisu has said that John Mahama's administration performed far better than the current NPP administration under Akufo-Addo.

She said despite some mistakes the erstwhile administration made, its record shows it performed better.

“I was part of that politics. I was at the helm of the party and not a Minister during Mahama’s last four-years but I served with him when he was Vice President and I know what our party is capable of, I know the social democratic philosophy that runs through our party and drives us and I know we do better for the people of Ghana", she said.

READ ALSO: 'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Mould-Iddrisu, who resigned from her role as Attorney General due to the Woyome scandal said things have become difficult under Akufo-Addo.

“Of course there were errors and as leaders we have to accept those errors, therefore, we put together the Kwesi Botchwey committee and we look at the recommendations very very closely and let me assure you that we are implementing those recommendations to the letter”, she added.

She added that the ‘incompetent’ tag on the NDC whilst in government has not changed with the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

