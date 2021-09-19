"She was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women's rights," the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress said in a tribute on Facebook.
Mahama pays glowing tribute to Ama Benyiwa-Doe
Former president John Dramani Mahama has said: "I have received with deep sadness, news of the demise of one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation".
"Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment and passion for service. May her soul rest in eternal glory," Mr Mahama added.
The former Central Regional Minister passed away on Sunday, 19 September 2021 at Tema.
The staunch NDC member battled ailments in her dying embers.
She first became an MP for Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region after the 1992 election.
