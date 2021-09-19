RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama pays glowing tribute to Ama Benyiwa-Doe

Authors:

Pulse News

Former president John Dramani Mahama has said: "I have received with deep sadness, news of the demise of one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation".

John Mahama
John Mahama

"She was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women's rights," the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress said in a tribute on Facebook.

Recommended articles

"Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment and passion for service. May her soul rest in eternal glory," Mr Mahama added.

The former Central Regional Minister passed away on Sunday, 19 September 2021 at Tema.

The staunch NDC member battled ailments in her dying embers.

She first became an MP for Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region after the 1992 election.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I will personally sponsor Mahama’s campaign as NDC’s 2024 flagbearer – Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi

NDC Youth Organiser attacked with cutlass over GH¢400 campaign cash

Man-with-Cutlass

Akufo-Addo appoints Elizabeth Sackey as new Accra mayor

Elizabeth Sackey

Jean Mensa’s EC has a prejudice against the NDC – Mahama alleges

Election Petition: I never told Mahama I wanted to testify – Jean Mensa