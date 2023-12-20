Mahama promises to increase District Assemblies Common Fund from 5% to 7%

Citinewsroom.com reports him as making the promise in Bole, his hometown after casting his vote in the district assembly elections on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

“If God smiles on us, and we win the 2024 elections, we are going to take decentralization seriously, the rest of the ministries seriously, and the rest of the MMDAs that are still centralized. We are going to make sure that District Common Fund disbursement increases from 5% to 7%, as enforced in 2016, and that the District Assemblies Common Fund is going to be regular so that districts can take advantage of it to increase the pace of their development,” the news website quotes Mahama as having said.

“We are going to complete the decentralization so that we truly hand over power to the people at the local government level. Until we get our decentralization right, Ghana is not going to go anywhere, and so we are going to take it seriously,” he acknowledged.

