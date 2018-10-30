Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama’s security detail assaults Joy FM journalist

The reporter, identified as Parker Wilson, was reportedly assaulted when he was covering the ex-president’s campaign at the Pentecost University.

  Published:
File Photo play

File Photo

A member of former president John Mahama’s security detail has reportedly assaulted a journalist from the Multimedia Group.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the journalist was slapped by the security detail, leaving him with bruises on the face.

Explaining the incident, Parker said he has been covering Mahama’s five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, but encountered problems with his security detail when the former president took his campaign to the Pentecost University.

Parker Wilson - the journalist who was reportedly assaulted play

Parker Wilson - the journalist who was reportedly assaulted

 

He said after speaking to the students, it was announced that the ex-president was going to meet the authorities of the university.

As a journalist, Parker tried to follow up to cover what the ex-president would discuss with the school’s authorities, however, he was stopped by one of the security details.

Despite explaining that he was a journalist and had been covering activities of the former president, he was not heeded.

“You are challenging my authority,” the security detail said, as quoted by Parker.

“He started pushing me,” he narrated adding that the officer then slapped him. “I went blank and fell,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mahama has since rendered an apology to the assaulted journalist.

A statement from the office of the ex-president said the incident is currently being investigated.

