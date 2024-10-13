Mahama warns NPP against rushed $800m gas contract, accuses party of seeking financial gain

Mahama accused the NPP of hastily signing agreements and committing Ghana to projects that could potentially lead to significant financial losses.

Speaking at a community engagement at Town Council Line, Mahama highlighted the NDC’s achievements during his tenure, particularly the financing secured from China for the Atuabo Gas Project. He explained that the initial design included provisions for a second gas train, contingent on the availability of more gas.

However, he criticised the current government for failing to invest in gas production over the past eight years but in a haste to sign a new contract for the second gas project. According to Mahama, the government is committing to the contract so they party members would benefit financially from it.

“Because the NPP knows they are going out of office, they are signing agreements and committing the country to projects for which they want to take advantage. Prof. Mills and myself, the NDC government… we go the financing from the China. We built the first train of the gas project, which was the Atuabo Gas Project. In that Atuabo Project, there was the design that if we get more gas, we add a second gas train. For eight years, this government has not invested in producing more gas. And yet, even though there isn’t enough gas in sight yet, they are in a hurry to commit this country to a second gas train before they leave office,” he stated.

Despite the lack of sufficient gas, Mahama claimed that the NPP is rushing to commit the country to a second gas train project before leaving office. He warned that such actions could result in financial losses and judgement debts for the state.

“And I’m telling them that this could lead to a financial loss to the state. It could lead to judgement debt. So, if they haven’t sign it yet. They shouldn’t sign it. This eight hundred million dollar contract must go to parliament for approval. You cannot hide it and sign a contract like this behind the people of Ghana, we will hold you accountable if it results in judgement debt,” he stated.

Mahama urged the government to refrain from signing the $800 million contract without parliamentary approval, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability.