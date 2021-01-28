He said the ex-President cannot win elections in Ghana again.

Kofi Akpaloo in an interview with Nana Okyere Awurukuo Bensiabo on Onua FM Yen Sempa morning show described the 2020 general elections as free and fair and wondered why the former President would think that the results were subverted.

“The fact is that the former president only wants to conscientize NDC followers and indicates to them that the EC subverted the election results.

“But sometimes I do understand what Mr. Mahama and the NDC leadership is doing because if they don’t do that Mahama cannot be chosen to lead the party in 2024 he reiterated,” he said.

Mr. Akpaloo further stated that the NDC could elect the former president to contest general elections in Ghana for as many times they want but he would not win.

John Dramani Mahama

The LPG flagbearer said Mr Mahama should have been the first person to have congratulated President Akufo Addo for winning the presidential elections and also extolled the Chairperson of EC, Mrs. Jean Mensah for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election.

Mahama is in court after he and his party –the National Democratic Congress– rejected the results of the 2020 presidential polls.

Mr. Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate in the 2020 polls, is of the view that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to obtain the requisite number of votes to be declared the winner.