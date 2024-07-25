Mahama won't debate with you because monkeys play by sizes — Minority to Bawumia

However, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, rejected the proposal, asserting that a 'driver's mate' [Bawumia] was not qualified to debate an experienced driver [Mahama].

He suggested that the Vice President should first debate the caucus' spokespersons on the economy and budget before considering a debate with the former President.

Dr. Ato Forson emphasized that Dr. Bawumia lacks the experience to match Mahama, making a debate unnecessary at this time.

He highlighted the significant gap in experience between the two politicians, which he believes does not justify a direct debate.

He said "Mr Speaker, monkeys they say play by sizes. Mr Speaker, how can a driver’s mate debate an experienced driver? Mr Speaker in this house the spokesperson for the Minority on the issues of finance is Honourable Adongo.

"The spokesperson for the Minority for the issues of the economy is Honourable Kwaku Ricketts Hagan and the spokesperson for the budget for the Minority is Honourable Ampem Darko.

"Mr Speaker, we all know that the Chairman of the Economic Management team is the Vice President so the Vice President can only debate Honourable Adongo. He should debate Honourable Adongo or debate Honourable Ricketts Hagan."

"A driver’s mate cannot debate an experienced driver. Mr Speaker that is the fact. So, we throw the challenge, he should debate Honourable Adongo first, Honourable Ampem second, Honourable Ricketts Hagan third before he considers debating former president John Mahama," he added.

Meanwhile, Isaac Adongo, a Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee has stated that Mahama will not debate Dr Bawumia, to resurrect his [Bawumia's] failing career, marred by perceived dishonesty and incompetence.