According to Asaase Radio, the 26-member Committee could not arrive at unanimous decision for the three which means their approval must go to the plenary.

The report stated that the minority side of the committee was not happy with Oppong Nkrumah, accusing him of instigating the Supreme Court judges to cite Dr Dominic Ayine for contempt in the ongoing Election 2020 petition hearing.

The minority members also rejected Hawa Kommson stating that she was unfit for the ministry.

In the case of the Minister for Food and Agriculture-designate, Kwaku Owusu Afriyie Akoto, members of the Minority side of the Appointments Committee accused him of being arrogant when he appeared before the committee and on that basis, they will not approve of his nomination.

However, 22 ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo have been unanimously approved by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The committee is also demanding clarification on five others.

The Minority side of the Appointments Committee will formally communicate to the appropriate authorities to indicate the clarifications they need with regard to the remaining five nominees of President Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, the approval of the Roads and Highways minister-designate, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, the Minister-designate for Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, and the Health Minister-designate are hanging in the balance.

The approval of John Peter Amewu, the former Minister for Energy who supervised the PDS deal and has been nominated by the president to serve as the Minister for Railways Development and the Attorney General and Minister for Justice designate are also on hold.