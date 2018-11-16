Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Minority stages a walk out over new regions Act

The Minority walked out in protest of Speaker refusal to recognize some members from their side including their leader Haruna Iddrisu and Adaklu MP Kwame Agbodza Governs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Minority in Parliament today (Friday, November 16, 2018) walked out of the chamber in protest of the creation of new regions in the country.

The Minority walked out during the adoption of the Constitutional Instrument, CI, for the creation of 6 new regions in protest of Speaker refusal to recognize some members from their side including their leader Haruna Iddrisu and Adaklu MP Kwame Agbodza Governs.



Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, the minority chief whip Muntaka Mubarak said that the Adaklu MP only wanted to tell the Speaker that the House did not have a quorum to take a decision on the CI.

“So if the speaker is crowding the space for us to be able to even do our work, then we have no business there. Use the procedures that we have, but you can’t just with the greatest respect, abuse the rules, abuse the constitution, and expect the minority to continue to sit there. Democracy comes with checks and balances, democracy is not just mob action.

“You have numbers so you just do what you want. Some of these things are so important such that in many parliaments, they no longer even use voice votes again. They want the recording constituency by constituency and our machine has that facility so that you see how every constituency has voted but we are not using it. We continue to use voice votes, even when the rules provide that after the voice votes you can call for the other actions you won’t be allowed to do it."



When asked if walking out was the best option, he answered that they have no other alternative.

“It becomes so worrying, it becomes so frustrating that you just don’t know what to do than to have this spontaneous walkout,” he said.

Politics

X
