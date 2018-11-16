2019 budget is empty - John Mahama jabs

news

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana and NDC flagbearer aspirant, has described the 2019 budget by government as lacking substance.

He said the budget, read by the Finance Minister yesterday, is empty.

As part of his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, the former President also advised Ghanaians to brace themselves for more hardships.

“There is no hope in the budget, from what we heard yesterday, brace yourselves for more difficulties in 2019. Ghana is in a sorry state, we’re on a land full of wealth but its citizens are hungry. Today, Ghanaians are worse off than they were under the NDC government,” he stated.

Mr Mahama said the NPP in opposition accused his government of borrowing GHS40 billion in four years even though there was massive infrastructure development in terms of roads, hospitals, schools, water and electricity projects to show for it.





He revealed that barely two years in office, the Akufo-Addo government has also borrowed GHS40 billion with no projects to show for it.

He entreated the delegates of the NDC to give him a massive endorsement in the flag bearer race to enable him to lead the party into the 2020 general elections to recapture power from the NPP.