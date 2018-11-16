Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


2019 budget is empty - John Mahama jabs

He revealed that barely two years in office, the Akufo-Addo government has also borrowed GHS40 billion with no projects to show for it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Mahama play

President Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana and NDC flagbearer aspirant, has described the 2019 budget by government as lacking substance.

He said the budget, read by the Finance Minister yesterday, is empty.

As part of his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, the former President also advised Ghanaians to brace themselves for more hardships.

“There is no hope in the budget, from what we heard yesterday, brace yourselves for more difficulties in 2019. Ghana is in a sorry state, we’re on a land full of wealth but its citizens are hungry. Today, Ghanaians are worse off than they were under the NDC government,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Gov’t isn’t proud of hardships in Ghana – Ofori Atta

play

Mr Mahama said the NPP in opposition accused his government of borrowing GHS40 billion in four years even though there was massive infrastructure development in terms of roads, hospitals, schools, water and electricity projects to show for it.

 

He revealed that barely two years in office, the Akufo-Addo government has also borrowed GHS40 billion with no projects to show for it.

He entreated the delegates of the NDC to give him a massive endorsement in the flag bearer race to enable him to lead the party into the 2020 general elections to recapture power from the NPP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

300 cops for NDC congress 300 cops for NDC congress
Special Prosecutor's office "needless waste of resources" – Batidam Special Prosecutor's office "needless waste of resources" – Batidam
We won't entertain any vigilante group at our congress - NDC We won't entertain any vigilante group at our congress - NDC
This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government This is a ‘made in China’ budget – Minority taunts government
Argentina's Senate approves austerity budget Argentina's Senate approves austerity budget
Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama Refusal to pay contractors crippling the economy - Mahama

Recommended Videos

Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin Mahama wasn't matured for the Presidency - Alban Bagbin
EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall EC commissioner goes soul-winning at Accra Mall
Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are dying under you – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo



Politics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Martin Amidu allocated GH¢180m to fight corruption
Allotey Jacobs
Vote Asiedu Nketia and lose 2020 - Allotey Jacobs warns NDC delegates
Every sector of the economy is suffering under NPP – Mahama
Finance Minister presents 2019 budget today
X
Advertisement