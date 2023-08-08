MPs keep approving loans like we're mad people — Nana Kobina Nketsia V

Speaking at a public forum as part of events to mark 30 years of parliamentary democracy in Takoradi in the Western Region, Nana Kobina Nketsia V said he would like to demand their voting records and the reasons behind their votes in support of loan agreements that have led the country to the current economic doldrums.

He said "Sometimes I even ask myself, should they sit in parliament based on party lines? One is Paapa Owusu Ankomah and the other one is Joe Ghartey. We are in debt. I would like to see their voting records.

"How many of those loans did they vote for and why did they vote for it? Has anyone told us what is Parliament doing about it?"

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are in debt and anytime they bring the loans, MPs vote and accept it as if we are mad people in this country," he noted.

In May this year, Parliament by a resolution at an emergency sitting approved seven loan agreements to finance government projects.

The loans are expected to be channeled into public sector reforms, COVID-19 response, food security, and the digital acceleration agenda of the government.

The loans were approved by a majority decision both at the Finance Committee level and at the plenary as the Minority caucus opposed all the facilities.

The facilities are US$60.6 million as a third additional financing for the Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project, US$150 million to finance the West Africa Food Systems Resilience Programme, and ꞒEU170 million for the establishment of the Development Bank of Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest are a US$30 million facility to finance the Medical Equipment Provision Project in response to COVID-19, US$150 million to finance Primary Healthcare Investment Project, US$150 million to finance Public Financial Management for Service Delivery Programme, and US$200 million to finance the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project.

However, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has stated that its decision to take a 50 percent haircut on the government’s debt has saved the economy from collapse and sent a positive signal to external partners.