NABCO was a 419 policy – Fiifi Kwetey

“Over the last eight years, we have seen a number of policies that have been unveiled like NABCO. What has happened to it? Because it was nothing but a scam and a 419 policy. It was a policy designed for votes. The difference between us and them is that we think about policies first for progress before votes,” he stressed.

Mr Kwetey emphasised that while anyone can develop policies, the difference between the NDC and the governing party is that theirs will focus on policies that promote progress rather than just seeking power.

He claimed that the NDC's upcoming policies would restore hope to Ghanaians, particularly the youth, whose aspirations have been crushed due to the economic challenges of the past eight years.

“Today, the flagbearer of our party will take time to unveil the policies of this party whose heartbeat is after the destiny of the young people to elaborate plans which will set this country back towards giving hope and prosperity to our young people again,” Fiifi Kwetey said during the NDC Youth Manifesto launch in Accra.