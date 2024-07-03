ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo appoints Herbert Krapa as Minister of State at Energy Ministry

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Herbert Krapa as the Minister of State at the Energy Ministry.

The appointment, the President said has become necessary due to the increasing workload at the Energy Ministry.

The appointment was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

Bagbin announcing the president’s request for parliamentary approval of the nominee.

The Speaker reading the president’s request for approval said he’s writing to seek parliamentary approval for the appointment of Honourable Herbert Krapa as Minister of State at the Minister of Energy in accordance with Article 78 of the Constitution.

Nana Addo said it has been the practice for some time for the Minister of Energy to be populated by a substantive minister and three deputy ministers.

In view of the exceptionally heavy workload now attendant at the Ministry, it has become necessary to appoint a Minister of State at the Ministry in the person of Honourable Herbert Krapa, who is currently a deputy minister.

Hebert Krapa currently is a Deputy Energy Minister and a Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

