Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China

President Akufo-Addo has explained that one of the main reasons behind Ghana’s numerous trade agreements with China is to help address the country’s infrastructural deficit.

He said Ghana and many African countries lack the necessary infrastructure and therefore it was in place to enter into agreement with the Asian powerhouse in a bid to reduce that deficit.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 73 United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

He also touched on education and training, saying it’s high time Ghana adopts innovative ways of doing things since the traditional ways are no longer paying off.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improve the infrastructure challenges as well as the living conditions of Ghanaians.

“We must get our population educated and trained, and we are ceratin about it. We must address our infrastructural deficit. The traditional methods of tackling this problem will not provide the answer. We are looking for new ways to resolve it,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Ghana like many countries in Africa, is forging relations with China to make arrangements to help address our infrastructure deficit.”

The President then urged African countries to learn from China’s success story, as well as the Asian nation’s past problems with the “Western Railways imperialism”, when signing deals with foreign countries.

“..It is obvious to us that the development trajectory we had been on for many decades is not working.”

“Today, the former victim of Western Railways imperialism is lending billions to countries throughout Asia, Africa and Europe to construct not only railroads, but also highways, ports, power plants and other infrastructure, and many businesses. The historical echoes are certainly worrisome, but, yes, surely, we must and can learn from history,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo attended the 73 United Nations General Assembly in the company of a highly-powered delegation, including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and some officials from the Presidency.