Nana Addo funded Mahama's Master's programme in Russia – Hopeson Adorye

Kojo Emmanuel

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo funded the Master's programme former President John Mahama offered in Russia.

Reacting to corruption allegations leveled against Nana Addo and the NPP government, he insisted that the President is not and cannot be a corrupt leader to steal from the public purse.

Speaking on Net2 TV, he stated that former President John Agyekum Kufuor is aware he [Nana Addo] funded Mahama's master's degree in Russia.

"They should ask John Mahama about the person who funded his masters in Russia. You have no idea. When former President Mahama was going to undertake a master's course in Russia, Akufo-Addo gave him money. The first time I said this, former President Kufuor was surprised and asked where I got the information. I told him, we know everything. He was shocked. They should ask him.

"The man [Nana Addo] is self-made. This is someone who had three family members in the 'Big Six' so what can you show him? They are the ones who contributed to bringing Nkrumah to serve as General Secretary of the UGCC," he said.

