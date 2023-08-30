Nana Addo gov't will be tagged most corrupt regime ever — Afaglo

Afaglo verbally expressed what is it that in all these three incidents pointing to the facts that if one wants to optically discern the President, such person must pay his way afore.

"Indeed these incidents cannot be described as coincidence but rather come to tell Ghanaians the corrupt nature of the presidency to the elongate that those who go more proximate to it have commenced to attest to it," he stated.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO alleged that because the top is rotting and corrupt, many regime officials and appointees are additionally emulating the phenomenon.

"So I am not surprised that a whole former party chairman of his status can verbalize loosely about a public auxiliary who have the fortification of the people for performing creditably well," he said.

He verbalized Bugri Naabu's corroboration to the leaked audio tape to substantiate that the Akufo-Addo ‘s regime is lackadaisical towards the collective good of the nation but rather seeking the survival of the Incipient Patriotic Party.

He revealed that if top regime officials, senior party faithful, and senior security capos could descend low to elongate hatching an orchestration to oust an Inspector General of Police then, Ghana we are not safe.

Afaglo verbalized the leaked audio tape is a testament to the grand plan the NPP regime is hatching to destabilise the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT