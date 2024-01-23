Nana Addo has neglected Ashanti region in terms of development — NDC

Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Region Secretary of the NDC, voiced concern during a press conference at Kumasi highlighting the apparent intentional deprivation of developmental projects in the region compared to others experiencing consistent infrastructural advancements.

Amoakohene urged voters to consider voting out the NPP in the upcoming 2024 polls due to their dissatisfaction with the perceived neglect and stressed the government's need to expedite stalled projects in the region.

He said "We believe that the Ashanti region has been sidelined, so far as development is concerned. And it’s even reflected in his appointments, ministers, Chief Executives and others.

