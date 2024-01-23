ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo has neglected Ashanti region in terms of development — NDC

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ashanti regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly condemned the government, alleging neglect and sidelining in the region's development.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is specifically criticized for what the party perceives as a deliberate lack of attention and resources.

Recommended articles

Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Region Secretary of the NDC, voiced concern during a press conference at Kumasi highlighting the apparent intentional deprivation of developmental projects in the region compared to others experiencing consistent infrastructural advancements.

Amoakohene urged voters to consider voting out the NPP in the upcoming 2024 polls due to their dissatisfaction with the perceived neglect and stressed the government's need to expedite stalled projects in the region.

He said "We believe that the Ashanti region has been sidelined, so far as development is concerned. And it’s even reflected in his appointments, ministers, Chief Executives and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe that this current NPP set-up has nothing to offer the Ashanti region."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Addo

I neglected Ekumfi because you voted out NPP candidate — Nana Addo to Chiefs

Kwesi Jonah

Nana Addo's governance style is very bad — Kwesi Jonah

NPP flag

Here are the incumbent NPP MPs going unopposed in January 27 primaries

Alan Kyeremanten reveals Komla Dumor would have been his Vice President

Alan Kyeremanten reveals Komla Dumor would have been his Vice President