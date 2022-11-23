Nana Addo sacrificed Charles Adu Boahen for political expediency — Amidu

He said if the President was serious about his fight against corruption, Adu Boahen would not have been promoted from Deputy Minister in the first term to Minister of State during the second term of Nana Addo.

According to him, "The President who was already under pressure from rebel members of his majority caucus to remove Adu Boahen from office for the economic mess caused by the President’s management of the country, chose to sacrifice him for political expediency."

Amidu believes the reason why Adu Boahen was sacked was something he did in 2018.

He indicated that "the alleged suspected corruption offence for which Charles Adu Boahen's appointment was terminated on 14 November 2022 was committed on 8 February 2018 in his capacity as a Deputy Minister for Finance under the 7th Parliament and government of the Fourth Republic whose tenure ended on 6 January 2021."

Pulse Ghana

"The suspected corruption on 8 February 2018 was known to the government through Kennedy Agyapong who had obtained a copy of the videotape and did not make a secrete of it to the government. Nonetheless, Adu Boahen was paid his end-of-service benefits for his services to that government," he added.

He further alleged that the president had a copy of the documentary by Anas but went ahead to nominate him for a role as a minister.

"The President nominated Charles Adu Boahen for approval by Parliament as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance under the 8th Parliament and the government of the Fourth Republic in January 2021," Amidu stated.

Anas exposé

In the Anas exposé, Charles Adu Boahen alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest undercover exposé, Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only $200,000 and also support their investment.

"You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that's fine. He's not really, he's not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020," Charles Adu Boahen said when he was asked how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President.