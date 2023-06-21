ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo should step down if he can't rule Ghana with 40 ministers — Prof Bokpin

Emmanuel Tornyi

A lecturer of economics at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Godfred Bokpin, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial appointees are too high for the country.

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He has asked the President to step down if he cannot govern the country with 40 ministers considering the current economic challenges Ghana faces.

Recommended articles

Earlier, Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana also said an optimum size of 40 ministers would be okay for Nana Addo to rule the country.

He believes there are outstanding ministries that can be absorbed under one umbrella.

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced ministerial appointees after securing his second term in the December 7, 2020, elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than sixteen ministers in his first term have maintained to continue their jobs in his second administration.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mustapha Gbande

NPP wants to use Ayawaso West Wuogon strategy to win Assin North — NDC's Mustapha

NPP Supporters at party HQ

Hundreds of NPP supporters throng Accra for Dr. Bawumia's form filing

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Kufour kicked against my Bawumia-Alan ticket idea – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

EPPI Survey: Bawumia 3 points ahead of Alan, NDC voters want Mahama to back for election 2024

The 2024 elections will be between John Mahama and Dr. Bawumia – Bagbin predicts