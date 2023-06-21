He has asked the President to step down if he cannot govern the country with 40 ministers considering the current economic challenges Ghana faces.
Nana Addo should step down if he can't rule Ghana with 40 ministers — Prof Bokpin
A lecturer of economics at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Godfred Bokpin, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial appointees are too high for the country.
Recommended articles
Earlier, Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana also said an optimum size of 40 ministers would be okay for Nana Addo to rule the country.
He believes there are outstanding ministries that can be absorbed under one umbrella.
President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced ministerial appointees after securing his second term in the December 7, 2020, elections.
More than sixteen ministers in his first term have maintained to continue their jobs in his second administration.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh