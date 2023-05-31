Nana Addo will go down in history as the worst president — Prophet Oduro

According to Rev Oduro during a sermon at his church, Nana Addo has failed adding that he cannot resolve the current economic crisis in the country.

"I want to tell my president; your expertise cannot fix this. From now until 7th December 2024, Your Excellency, you would go down in history as the worst in the 4th Republic.

"It has been six and half years of pain and agony. Six and half years of bleeding and bloodshed. We need help and that help no human can give… businesses are struggling, people are suffering," he said.

He said the only way things would get better is when Nana Addo repents and begs God for forgiveness.

"Returned back with a pure heart, repentant heart and he will have mercy on all of us. When the righteous rule there is peace. Return back to God, he will restore your fortunes," he added.