Nana Addo will go down in history as the worst president — Prophet Oduro

He said Nana Addo has only managed to bring untold hardship on ordinary Ghanaians since he came into office on January 7, 2017.
The General Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has descended on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stating that he will go down in history as the worst president of Ghana in the 4th Republic.
According to Rev Oduro during a sermon at his church, Nana Addo has failed adding that he cannot resolve the current economic crisis in the country.
"I want to tell my president; your expertise cannot fix this. From now until 7th December 2024, Your Excellency, you would go down in history as the worst in the 4th Republic.
"It has been six and half years of pain and agony. Six and half years of bleeding and bloodshed. We need help and that help no human can give… businesses are struggling, people are suffering," he said.
He said the only way things would get better is when Nana Addo repents and begs God for forgiveness.
"Returned back with a pure heart, repentant heart and he will have mercy on all of us. When the righteous rule there is peace. Return back to God, he will restore your fortunes," he added.
But the government has assured Ghanaians to turn the economy around despite the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine war.
