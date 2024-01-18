ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Addo's governance style is very bad — Kwesi Jonah

Emmanuel Tornyi

Professor Kwesi Jonah, the Senior Research Fellow of the Institute for Democratic Governance, criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's governance style, deeming it very poor.

Jonah expressed disapproval following the president's admission that he neglected Ekumfi residents due to their electoral decision, which led to the defeat of the NPP candidate in the 2020 elections.

Jonah emphasized that statements like these shouldn't come from a president or even a deputy minister, questioning the dependency of an area's development on political affiliations.

Nana Addo

Kwesi Jonah in response to the President in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM asked why should the development of an area be dependent on the NPP having an MP there and I don’t expect statements like this to come from the President, not from even a deputy minister.

"I wouldn’t say that because of this particular statement, his governance style is very bad," Professor Jonah stated.

