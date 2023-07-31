According to him, an NDC government under his leadership would transform the nation from the current state of hopelessness to trust, hope, and confidence.
Nana Addo's maladministration is the biggest threat to Ghana's democracy — Mahama
The former president John Mahama has assured the citizenry that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will restore good governance, accountability, and the rule of law.
He said transparent and accountable governance in which opportunities are open to all and not just a few is the greatest guarantor of Ghana's democracy.
He stressed that after almost seven years of maladministration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the biggest threat to the survival of constitutional democracy.
The NDC leader in a Facebook post said only a change of this inept NPP government can ensure the sustainability of Ghana's democracy.
Mahama assured that the next NDC administration will work to restore hope to Ghanaians and that the business-as-usual approach to governance, lies and propaganda will not work in his government.
He further pointed out that Ghanaians cannot and must avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP.
