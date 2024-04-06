Matthew Opoku Prempeh: A beacon of excellence in Akufo-Addo’s administration

His tenure as the former Minister of Education showcased his unwavering determination to improve the country’s education sector, earning him widespread admiration and respect. Now, as the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh continues to champion initiatives aimed at enhancing the nation’s energy infrastructure and ensuring a sustainable future for all Ghanaians.

His dedication to public service has not gone unnoticed, as he stands out as one of the outstanding performing ministers in the Akufo-Addo administration.

His leadership qualities and ability to navigate complex challenges with grace and determination have earned him accolades from both colleagues and constituents alike.

Despite recent criticism surrounding the current power crisis and his comments on the load shedding timetable, Mr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh remains undeterred in his mission to address the nation’s energy needs.

His proactive approach to problem-solving and willingness to engage with stakeholders demonstrates his commitment to finding practical solutions for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Looking ahead, Napo’s potential role as the running mate of NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, reflects the trust and confidence placed in him by his party and the people of Ghana.

His leadership, integrity, and dedication to service make him a formidable force in Ghanaian politics, poised to shape the nation’s future for the better.

