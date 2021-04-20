NDC commences reorganization for 2024 elections

This was revealed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a communique after a 3-day retreat by leadership of the party in Ho.

As part of the programme, the leadership of the party has directed all executive members at the branch and constituency levels to urgently begin holding regular weekly meetings and also activate steps to mobilise existing and new members.

It explained that the retreat was intended to assess the party’s performance in the 2020 general election, strengthen the structures of the party and strategise on the reorganisation of its rank and file for victory in the 2024 election.

"Also, the meeting thoroughly examined the role of the Electoral Commission, the military and other security agencies in the 2020 general election," it added.

The communique indicated that the leadership of the party had resolved to "immediately address the challenges that affected the party in the 2020 general election, push for electoral reforms and embark on a series of programmes to enhance party unity and rekindle the spirit of commitment and hard work among the rank and file of the party for the recapturing of power in 2024."

It further said the leadership of the party acknowledged the key role its Members in Parliament would play to guarantee victory in 2024 and had ,therefore, urged them to gird their loins to hold the government accountable.