NDC govt under Mahama developed Ghana Card system — Sammy Gyamfi

He stated that it is important to note, that by 2016, the NDC/Mahama administration had passed the law that makes the Ghana Card the sole document for identification purposes for any transaction (L.I 2111). Collected biometric and demographic data on about 16 million Ghanaians. Processed about 4.7 million cards. Distributed about 900,000 cards.

Gyamfi noted that the NPP government only came to continue the implementation of a system that had already been developed by the NDC/Mahama government, as a continuation of what was started under [former] President J. A Kufuor and continued by [former] President J.E Atta-Mills of blessed memory. The Ghana card credit must therefore be shared by all successive governments who have contributed to where we are today. Note that Bawumia does not even credit his boss, Akufo-Addo.