He contended that the NPP government merely continued the system initiated by the NDC, highlighting the collection of biometric and demographic data on approximately 16 million Ghanaians in 2016, resulting in the processing of about 4.7 million cards.
NDC govt under Mahama developed Ghana Card system — Sammy Gyamfi
Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that the Ghana Card system was developed during the John Mahama administration, with implementation beginning in 2016.
Gyamfi further claims that the Mahama administration distributed around 900,000 cards before leaving office in 2016.
He said Dr. Bawumia deliberately ignored the significant contributions of the NDC/Mahama administration in developing the Ghana Card system to what it is today.
He stated that it is important to note, that by 2016, the NDC/Mahama administration had passed the law that makes the Ghana Card the sole document for identification purposes for any transaction (L.I 2111). Collected biometric and demographic data on about 16 million Ghanaians. Processed about 4.7 million cards. Distributed about 900,000 cards.
Gyamfi noted that the NPP government only came to continue the implementation of a system that had already been developed by the NDC/Mahama government, as a continuation of what was started under [former] President J. A Kufuor and continued by [former] President J.E Atta-Mills of blessed memory. The Ghana card credit must therefore be shared by all successive governments who have contributed to where we are today. Note that Bawumia does not even credit his boss, Akufo-Addo.
