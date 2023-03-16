NDC is bleeding over the success of gold-for-oil policy - Bawumia

“There are people who are very disappointed that it is working, but bleeding is allowed. They have an impossibility mindset, and they can keep to it. For us all, things are possible by the grace of God,” Dr. Bawumia said at the the commissioning of the new head office of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) in Accra on Wednesday, March 15.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to stay positive and optimistic about the gold-for-oil policy and to expect cheaper fuel under the deal.

“There is more to come, this is the third month of operation of the policy. Some people said it will not work, and Ghana doesn’t have enough gold. How can you say that? We have been mining this gold for 200 years, and they keep taking it out, and it cannot work for us? It doesn’t make sense,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

He further opined that the government will through this policy ensure pressure on the local currency, the cedi is reduced.

“With dedication and the right focus, we will deliver the mandate Ghanaians have entrusted in our care,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

Currently, the average price for petrol and diesel stands at ¢12.95 and ¢13.49 respectively.