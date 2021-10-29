RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

NDC man allegedly commits suicide

Kojo Emmanuel

Lawrence Kportuphe, the communication officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency in the Eastern Region, has allegedly committed suicide.

Reports by Accra-based Starr FM indicated that the NDC man was found hanging dead in his room on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

It added that Kportuphe left Nsawam about three years ago to seek treatment for his ill health but returned a few months ago, however, he was very quiet and always isolated himself from people.

He is reported to have informed a local radio station in Nsawam a month ago that he has recovered, therefore, will soon join the panel for discussions on socio-political issues.

Kportuphe did not leave any note behind to state the reason for his action.

The wife of the deceased whom he had a child is divorced.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

