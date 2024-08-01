NDC Pillars of Ghana Cadres condemns NPP appointees grabbing state properties

The group decried these acts as a direct attack on the principles of good governance and a significant hindrance to national development.

These actions the spokesperson for the NDC Pillars of Ghana Cadres, Prince Henry, said are not just isolated incidents but rather a systematic exploitation of state resources.

He said politicians especially appointees of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who engage in these unethical practices are prioritising their personal wealth over the needs and rights of the Ghanaian people.

The statement pointed to recent investigations and media reports that have uncovered several cases of politicians and their associates acquiring prime state properties at below-market prices.

These acquisitions, often facilitated through questionable processes, have raised serious concerns about the transparency and accountability of those in power.

According to the NDC Pillars, the illegal appropriation of state properties by politicians has far-reaching consequences for Ghana's socio-economic development.

These actions deprive the state of valuable assets that could be utilised for public projects and services, ultimately affecting the country's growth and progress.

Prince Henry emphasised that state properties are meant to serve the public interest, not to line the pockets of a few privileged individuals adding that the malpractice undermines public confidence in our institutions and erodes the foundation of our democracy.

The NDC Pillars called on relevant authorities, including the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to thoroughly investigate these allegations and hold those responsible accountable.

The group also urged the government to implement stricter measures to prevent the recurrence of such practices in the future.

The NDC Pillars of Ghana has called on citizens to remain vigilant and to actively participate in the fight against corruption.

They encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities involving state properties and to demand greater accountability from their leaders.

