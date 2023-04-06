The timelines for the by-election for the Kumawu constituency were taken after the party’s national executive committee and national council meetings on Monday, April 3.
Nominations for Kumawu by-election to be opened on April 11 – NPP
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set April 11 for nominations to opened for prospective candidates to pick forms and contest for the vacant Kumawu seat.
The Party in a release also stated that it had “approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election which would be made available to stakeholders. However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase.”
Nominations will close on Friday, April 14, 2023, while Sunday, April 23 has been set to elect a parliamentary candidate for the by-election.
The Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah died on March 28 in Accra.
He died at the age of 53 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
He was born November 18, 1969, in Kumawu, Ashanti Region.
Philip Basoah obtained a B.ed from Cape Coast University and a Master's from the Paris Graduate School of Management.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Friday, March 31 declared the Kumawu Parliamentary seat vacant following the passing of the late Philip Basoah on March 28, 2023.
