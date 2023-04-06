Nominations for Kumawu by-election to be opened on April 11 – NPP

The Party in a release also stated that it had “approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election which would be made available to stakeholders. However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase.”

Nominations will close on Friday, April 14, 2023, while Sunday, April 23 has been set to elect a parliamentary candidate for the by-election.

The Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah died on March 28 in Accra.

He died at the age of 53 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was born November 18, 1969, in Kumawu, Ashanti Region.

Philip Basoah obtained a B.ed from Cape Coast University and a Master's from the Paris Graduate School of Management.