According to him, the government cannot muster the political will to continue with the said case.

“My candid opinion is that nothing will happen to Kwesi Nyantakyi,” Mr. Nketia boldly predicted on Newsfile.

Nyantakyi was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

The undercover journalist subsequently petitioned FIFA and the Attorney General’s Department to take action against the erstwhile GFA boss.

Although Nyantakyi was handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA, he has not faced any charges yet in Ghana.

Mr. Nketia suggested the former GFA president will not be prosecuted because he has ties to the ruling NPP.

“I said this the day he was picked up by the CID. I said this is just a storm I the teacup. I hope I will be proven wrong,” the NDC General Secretary said.

“The challenge in fighting corruption has been dealing with somebody who is connect with a particular government,” he added.

This comes after Anas began an online petition to get Nyantakyi prosecuted, claiming that the Attorney General has not taken any action on the case despite the police finalizing their investigations.

In his online petition, the undercover journalist expressed his surprise that the Attorney General has so far failed to take up the matter until now.

However, responding to this, the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo said Anas and his team need to provide full evidence on the case regarding the said case.

She said her department has so far lacked the evidence required to continue with the prosecution of the disgraced football administrator.