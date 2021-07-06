RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Fixing Ghana is not to shout on the street and social media - Freddie Blay

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The "better way to fix Ghana is not to shout on the rooftop and social media but the better way to fix the country is by developing proper policies that will win the mandate of the people in elections and be allowed the space to deliver the mandate," the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddy Blay has said.

NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay
NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

He said the #FixTheCountry campaign is propaganda inspired by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Recommended articles

According to him, there must be collaborative work between the ruling and opposition parties to fix the country.

"Despite the different political approaches and ideological differences, we must unite with a dedication to make our country a better place for the current and future generations," he said while addressing a gathering in Ho, capital of the Volta Region, on Sunday, June 4, 2021.

His comment follows the #FixTheCountry currently trending on social media.

The hashtag gained popularity on social media after the youth of the country called out past governments for the mismanagement of the country’s resources and are demanding that government fixes the many challenges in the country including unemployment, health system, the high cost of rent, fuel prices, poor road networks among others.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV

Ejura teacher narrates how Kaaka’s brother allegedly killed him (video)

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed

How to check BECE 2019 results at the comfort of your home

BECE candidates

Lady cries about father’s killing on Twitter, police reply, saying he had 3000 AK-47 ammunition

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh