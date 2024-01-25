NPP faces electoral risks due to inexperienced General Secretary - Amoako Baah

After his comments went viral, the Kumasi Traditional Council summoned Chairman Wontumi through the national leadership of the NPP on Monday, 22nd January, 2024.

A delegation of the party led by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, was at the Manhyia Palace to request clemency for him

Dr. Baah in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story criticised the party's handling of the issue, pointing out the need for a representative from the National Council of Elders to intervene to address such a sensitive matter. He implied that the General Secretary is inexperienced to handle matters of such magnitude and that his role as an emissary was a total misrepresentation.

“I am very sad to see that the General Secretary is the one who is speaking for the party. Yes, he is the General Secretary, but in this instance, it is not appropriate for him to be the one speaking. So you see the inexperience at play here

“It should be a member of the National Council speaking, with the General Secretary standing beside him because they are older people, they are elders. Don’t they have any Ashanti region member in their rank to speak to this, an elder to speak to this?” he asked.

Footage from the Manhyia Palace on Monday, 22nd January, 2024, exposed Justin Kodua Frimpong's inability to defuse tension, prompting Dr. Baah's strong reaction and criticism of his action.

The retired lecturer also raised concerns about the rising levels of indiscipline in the ranks of the party, attributing it to lack of firm leadership. He explained that the tension between the Kumasi Traditional Council and the New Patriotic Party over a comment made by Chairman Wontumi could have been avoided with proactive measures.

Recent reports suggest electoral risks for the NPP, with the incompetent and inexperienced General Secretary for prioritising personal gains and in pursuit of excessive imaginary powers.

