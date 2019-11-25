According to him, the free SHS policy, though commendable, the government won't be judged by the policy.

He said "We have been courageous in providing free senior high school or secondary education for all. Few countries can claim such a valiant effort. But when the chips are down it is the economy our people are going to judge us by.

"It is what happens in the market, what jobs we create, what infrastructure we provide that will play on their minds. And it is all about the economy. So there cannot be any more important institutions than those holding the levers of the economy—the Bank of Ghana and the commercial banks, the Revenue Authority and allied revenue generation institutions, the private sector enterprises, and institutions like the Association of Ghana Industries, the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Mines, among others."

The Asantehene speaking at a lecture at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) said he is confident those entrusted with organising the polls will be fair and professional.

"I cannot comprehend that persons appointed to this august body would come with the intent of compromising the integrity of the Commission and working in favour of one party. We can never get away from the fact that there will always be one appointing authority at any point in time.

"However an appointee is under no obligation to do any favors to the appointing authority and it is our conviction that the new chair and members of the commission will endeavor to carry out their duties with impartially and without fear or favor.

Following the comments made the Asantehene, social media users have reacted and said though, it's his [Otumfuo] own opinion, every Ghanaian has his or her own way to rank the performance of the government.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to express their views.