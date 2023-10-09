In an interview with Accra-based Tv3, George pointed out that the current government had eroded the economic progress achieved during former President John Dramani Mahama's administration.
Sam George: NPP lacks track record for 2024 Election victory
Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no substantial track record to secure victory in the 2024 election.
George expressed dissatisfaction with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's performance as the head of the Economic Management Team. He stressed the need for a more hands-on and pragmatic approach to economic management, remarking, "When you are going in circles, you think you are doing something, but you come back."
Moreover, George accused the NPP of resorting to violence, citing the alleged targeted violence against Alan Kyeremanteng's supporters as an example. He expressed confidence that John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would rescue Ghana from the current economic challenges.
The legislator also described the Vice President as a "chew-and-pour economist."
George argued that Bawumia heavily relies on economic theories and rote learning, lacking a comprehensive understanding of Ghana's real-world economic dynamics.
He stated, "Individuals like Bawumia don't grasp that our economy isn't solely textbook-based; all they do is chew and pour. Bawumia is a chew-and-pour economist."
