Sam George: NPP lacks track record for 2024 Election victory

George expressed dissatisfaction with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's performance as the head of the Economic Management Team. He stressed the need for a more hands-on and pragmatic approach to economic management, remarking, "When you are going in circles, you think you are doing something, but you come back."

Moreover, George accused the NPP of resorting to violence, citing the alleged targeted violence against Alan Kyeremanteng's supporters as an example. He expressed confidence that John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would rescue Ghana from the current economic challenges.

The legislator also described the Vice President as a "chew-and-pour economist."

George argued that Bawumia heavily relies on economic theories and rote learning, lacking a comprehensive understanding of Ghana's real-world economic dynamics.