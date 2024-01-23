ADVERTISEMENT
NPP ordered to produce Chairman Wontumi even if he is on a sick bed

Emmanuel Tornyi

Nana Kofi Owusu, the Chief Linguist of Otumfuo, has instructed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Justin Frimpong Kodua during a meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace to present the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council within a week.

Chairman Wontumi
Despite any health concerns, Wontumi is urged to appear in response to alleged derogatory comments made about Asanteman.

The NPP delegation, including Justin Frimpong Kodua and Henry Nana Boakye, sought leniency for Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council.

Chairman Wontumi
Kodua told the chiefs that Wontumi was indisposed "Nananom, we could not come with Chairman Wontumi because he has not been well."

Nana Kwaku Owusu, Otumfuo's chief linguist, insisted on a medical report for Wontumi, questioning, "If you assert Wontumi is unwell, where is his doctor's report?"

But Justin Frimpong Kodua appealed for mercy, expressing inability to provide the requested medical documentation.

