Despite any health concerns, Wontumi is urged to appear in response to alleged derogatory comments made about Asanteman.
NPP ordered to produce Chairman Wontumi even if he is on a sick bed
Nana Kofi Owusu, the Chief Linguist of Otumfuo, has instructed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Justin Frimpong Kodua during a meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace to present the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council within a week.
The NPP delegation, including Justin Frimpong Kodua and Henry Nana Boakye, sought leniency for Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council.
Kodua told the chiefs that Wontumi was indisposed "Nananom, we could not come with Chairman Wontumi because he has not been well."
Nana Kwaku Owusu, Otumfuo's chief linguist, insisted on a medical report for Wontumi, questioning, "If you assert Wontumi is unwell, where is his doctor's report?"
But Justin Frimpong Kodua appealed for mercy, expressing inability to provide the requested medical documentation.
