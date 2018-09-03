NPP should prepare to lose 2020 polls – Asiedu Nketia

news

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) must be prepared to lose the Brong Ahafo Region and the 2020 general elections to National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said.

The NDC General Secretary is confident that the calibre of executives elected after the party’s regional elections gives them an urge over their opponents in 2020.

READ ALSO: C&J Mining Company: Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit

The NDC’s regional elections came off on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Sunyani Jubilee Park.

Mr. Nketia was particularly impressed with the team elected from the Brong Ahafo region, which consisted of former ambassador to Egypt, Hon. Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, and Alhaji Baba Awudu Gausu as Chairman, Secretary, and Zongo Caucus Coordinator respectively.

According to him, the calibre of executives elected are the best men win the region and to bring the NDC back to power in 2020.

He warned that the ruling NPP must be prepared to lose in the next elections because the elected executives will not rest until the NDC wins the 2020 polls.

“With the caliber of executives chosen today, I am serving notice to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prepare, and we will also prepare for 2020. We will recapture the Brong Ahafo and win the general elections as well in 2020”, Mr. Nketia said in an address after swearing in the elected executives.

READ ALSO: Regional Elections: Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons

He added that there were no winners and losers in the regional elections, calling for unity from delegates and both winning and losing candidates.

He urged the new-elected executives not to be complacent in the discharge of their duties, insisting their performances will determine their fate in the next four years.

“Everyone has a role to play in the building of a formidable front in the party for our quest for victory in 2020. As winners in this election, it’s not an honor for you but a call for sacrifice and dedication to duty to win more votes for the party. In four years we will be meeting here again, and your headwork will determine your fate,” Mr. Nketia added.