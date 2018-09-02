Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons

news

The National Democratic Congress on Saturday held its regional executive elections.

READ MORE: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win

The election of the regional executives paves the way for the party's national executive conference and the presidential race.

In Greater Accra, Ade Coker retained his seat, which will see him serve as regional chairman for the third time.

Former Deputy Ashanti regional minister, Joseph Yamin, who was widely tipped to win, lost to Nana Akwasi.

Another highlight of the election was the defeat of former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor in the chairmanship race of the NDC's stronghold, Volta Region. She lost to Gyapong Kodjo.

READ MORE: Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman

Other elected chairpersons include E.K.T Addo, Central region, Nana Toku, Western region, Jowak, Easter region, Nyamekye Marfo, Brong Ahafo region, Ibrahim Mobila, Northern region.

The rest are Bolnaba, Upper East and Abdul Nasir, Upper West.