Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons


Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons

The election of the regional executives paves the way for the party's national executive conference and presidential race.

  • Published:
play

The National Democratic Congress on Saturday held its regional executive elections.

READ MORE: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win

The election of the regional executives paves the way for the party's national executive conference and the presidential race.

In Greater Accra, Ade Coker retained his seat, which will see him serve as regional chairman for the third time.

Former Deputy Ashanti regional minister, Joseph Yamin, who was widely tipped to win, lost to Nana Akwasi.

Another highlight of the election was the defeat of former Transport Minister  Dzifa Attivor in the chairmanship race of the NDC's stronghold, Volta Region. She lost to Gyapong Kodjo.

READ MORE: Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman

Other elected chairpersons include E.K.T Addo, Central region, Nana Toku, Western region, Jowak, Easter region, Nyamekye Marfo, Brong Ahafo region, Ibrahim Mobila, Northern region.

The rest are Bolnaba, Upper East and Abdul Nasir, Upper West.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

President in China: Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China
NDC Primaries: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win
State Visit: Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye" State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye"
NDC Primaries: Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman
Regional Elections: Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men
NDC Primaries: Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed

Recommended Videos

Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives
David Prah: We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine David Prah We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine



Top Articles

1 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo...bullet
2 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry – Owusu...bullet
3 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
4 Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho menbullet
5 NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposedbullet
6 NDC Race 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it meansbullet
7 2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questionedbullet
8 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti...bullet
9 NDC Regional Primaries NDC regional elections: Mahama...bullet
10 2016 Election Results How Nana Addo defeated Mahama in...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win
State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye"
NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman
President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China
Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men
NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed
Midland Assault Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned
2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questioned
NDC Regional Primaries NDC regional elections: Mahama sends best wishes to contestants
NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections today

Top Videos

1 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Midland Assault Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned
Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates
Internal Politics Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates
File Photo
Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques
NDC Presidential hopeful, Alban Bagbin
Offensive comments Did Alban Bagbin apologise out of pressure?