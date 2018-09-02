Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit

news

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central has been hit with another defamation suit.

The legislator is already battling a similar suit against him by Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The latest suit against him was filed by mining company C&G Aleska Company Limited.

Lawyers for C&G in a writ say the defendant in July this year published pictures of lands destroyed by mining activities which were believed to be concessions of the mining compnay.

Also, Mr Agyapong is reported to have published documents believed to be the rate and fees charged by the mining company to be the sale of its concession.

The company said the publication of the materials by the legislator suggested the company was engaged in illegal mining and selling of mining concessions to the perpetrators of the act.

C&J noted that the publication has gravelly injured the reputation of the company both locally and internationally.

The mining company is therefore demanding a compensation of GH¢20,000,000 for general damages.

It is also demanding for an apology and retraction of the publications as well as a ruling restraining the defendant from further making damaging comments about the company.