Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit


C&J Mining Company Kennedy Agyapong slapped with GHC20m defamation suit

The legislator is already battling a similar suit against him by Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central has been hit with another defamation suit.

The legislator is already battling a similar suit against him by Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

READ MORE: Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding

The latest suit against him was filed by mining company C&G Aleska Company Limited.

Lawyers for C&G in a writ say the defendant in July this year published pictures of lands destroyed by mining activities which were believed to be concessions of the mining compnay.

Also, Mr Agyapong is reported to have published documents believed to be the rate and fees charged by the mining company to be the sale of its concession.

The company said the publication of the materials by the legislator suggested the company was engaged in illegal mining and selling of mining concessions to the perpetrators of the act.

C&J noted that the publication has gravelly injured the reputation of the company both locally and internationally.

READ MORE: Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons

The mining company is therefore demanding a compensation of GH¢20,000,000 for general damages.

It is also demanding for an apology and retraction of the publications as well as a ruling restraining the defendant from further making damaging comments about the company.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Primaries: Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding NDC Primaries Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding
Regional Elections: Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons
President in China: Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China
NDC Primaries: Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win
State Visit: Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye" State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye"
NDC Primaries: Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman

Recommended Videos

Politics: 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries Politics 35% income tax hits MPs as they lament Ghc2000 cut in salaries
NDC Regional Elections: Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives NDC Regional Elections Rawlings urges NDC delegates to elect committed executives
David Prah: We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine David Prah We will build National Cathedral, NDC can build National Shrine



Top Articles

1 Silence 3 'loud NDC MPs' who have lost their voices since Nana Addo...bullet
2 NDC Primaries NDC holds regional elections todaybullet
3 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
4 2020 Polls Pastors predicting Mahama's win in 2020 are hungry –...bullet
5 NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election winbullet
6 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti...bullet
7 Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with...bullet
8 NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go...bullet
9 NDC Race 11 vie for NDC presidential slot: what it meansbullet
10 2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Primaries Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding
Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersons
NDC Primaries Ade Coker pulls off shocking election win
State Visit Akufo-Addo welcomed in China with favourite gospel song "Oye"
NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman
President in China Akufo-Addo receives ceremonial guard of honour in China
Regional Elections Joseph Yamin invades NDC congress with macho men
NDC Primaries Asiedu Nketia lobbies Koku Anyidoho to go unopposed
Midland Assault Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned
2020 Election Mahama's eligibility for 2020 polls questioned

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Midland Assault Midland 'commando' police officer case adjourned
NDC Regional Primaries NDC regional elections: Mahama sends best wishes to contestants
Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates
Internal Politics Vote for committed executives – Rawlings urges NDC delegates
File Photo
Taxation Religious leaders embrace Govt’s plans to tax churches and mosques