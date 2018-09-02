Pulse.com.gh logo
Volta NDC rejects Dzifa Attivor over bus branding


  • Published:
Former Transport Minister Dzifa Attivor has been defeated in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta regional chairmanship race.

She lost to the incumbent, Gyapong Kudjo, polling 371 votes against Mr Kudjo's 491.

Her opponent had used the bus branding saga, which led to her resignation as the Transport Minister, against her.

Prior to the election, she told Accra-based Joy FM that she will win by 65 percent, dismissing the bus branding saga.

“The bus branding is the minutest part of the campaign… It is not an issue” she said on Joy FM, trumpeting her credentials as a “crowd puller.”

She resigned as Transport Minister in 2015 after it emerged that her ministry used one million dollars in rebranding some 100 buses belonging to the Metro Mass Transit Limited.

Investigation into the contract by the Attorney General's Department revealed that the contract was inflated, although no one was prosecuted.

