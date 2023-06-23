NPP will regain its Assin North seat back – Annoh-Dompreh declares

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Nsawam-Adoakyiri MP said the NPP will come out victorious.

“We have our strategy, and they have theirs and let’s see at the end of the day what happens. They even said they were going to win Kumawu, but we all know what happened.

“We have read all the polls, we are guided, we are mindful, and we are moving in a direction that will put our strategy spot on, so I am very happy they are feeling they will win.”

Relatedly, ace Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has also backed the governing party to win the by-election.

According to Kumawood actor, Nana Addo's good work will convince the constituents to vote for NPP's candidate.

The actor accused leading members of the NDC of engaging in propaganda against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP over claims they are seeking more numbers in parliament to throw out the legalization of the LGBTQ+ bill.

During an interview with AMBASSADOR TV, Agya Koo emphasized that the people of Assin North Constituency will vote massively for NPP due to development projects in the constituency by President Akuf-Addo and the NPP.

“Ambassador, Come to Assin North and witness asphalt roads, markets, schools and ongoing developmental projects by NPP and Nana Addo. The people of Assin North are ready to say thank you to NPP and Nana Addo with their votes” Agya Koo told Osei Kwadwo of AMBASSADOR TV.

The actor adds that “NDC propaganda against President Akufo-Addo and NPP over LGBTQ will never give them victory in Assin North. Ghanaians are aware that President Akufo-Addo and NPP will never accept LGBTQ so NDC members are just spreading propaganda to win sympathy votes in Assin North but they will never succeed”.