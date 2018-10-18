Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP won 2016 elections on deceitful promises - Mahama

Mahama noted that the NPP government is struggling to implement the gargantuan promises it gave to Ghanaians prior to the elections.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 elections because then Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP gave Ghanaians gargantuan promises.

He said Nana Addo gave unrealistic and deceitful campaign promises adding that the NDC was honest to Ghanaians about the state of the economy but his [Nana Addo] promises swayed votes in his favour.

He insisted that the NPP lied its way into power and added that such a conduct by the NPP is dangerous for the country's democracy.

Addressing party faithfuls as part of his campaign  tour, he said "It is easy to win elections on sweet promises and a lot of unprincipled politicians do that. There is a saying and I am sure some of you might have heard it…if there is political power and you have to sell your mother, sell your mother and when you win you go and buy her back. I say we in NDC are principled we will never sell our mother for political power."

Former President John Mahama with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

Former President John Mahama with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

"We will always tell Ghanaians the truth. We will always say what we can do for them and when we say what we say what we can do and promise, we will deliver. One of the major reasons why we lost the 2016 elections is that our opponents were reckless in terms of their promises. Anybody goes and sleeps and wakes and says we can build a factory in every district," he stated.

