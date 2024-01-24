Citing personal reasons and expressing concern for the party's welfare, Amoah, also the Chairman of the Research Committee, emphasized that his choice not to pursue re-election underwent careful consultation with the party's leadership.
OB Amoah withdraws from NPP parliamentary race in Akuapem South
Akuapem South's Member of Parliament, OB Amoah, has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary elections set for January 27, 2024.
He assured continued active involvement in the party's activities at both national and constituency levels despite stepping back from the upcoming primaries.
He said "It is for the people to judge whether I will be missed or not, and I cannot say whether I will be missed or not. I have been in Parliament for four terms and have also served in the executive, gathering a lot of experience along the way. I am still active in the party. I withdrew for the national interest of the party and personal interest."
He urged Akuapem South constituency delegates to prioritize a peaceful election on Saturday, January 27, 2024.
Emphasizing his regular interactions with delegates, he stressed the importance of ensuring tranquility during the elections and rallying behind the winner to secure the retention of the seat.
